Laura Bates: AI is reinventing sexism

New technologies are being weaponised against women. Why are governments and tech companies failing to act?

By Prospect Team
July 16, 2025
This week, writer and activist Laura Bates joins Ellen and Alona to discuss her latest book The New Age of Sexism.

Best known for founding the Everyday Sexism project in 2012, Laura has spent more than a decade documenting the realities of gender-based discrimination. In her new book, she turns her attention to the digital world—where artificial intelligence is giving rise to disturbing new forms of misogyny. 

Laura explains how technologies like deepfakes and AI chatbots are being weaponised against women, what her experiences of raising awareness in schools have taught her about how parents and teachers can better protect children, and why governments and tech companies are failing to act. 

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss this week’s “banger” or “dud”.

This episode contains material that some listeners may find upsetting.

‘The New Age of Sexism: How the AI Revolution is Reinventing Misogyny’ is out now.

