Prospect Podcast

What’s next for Elon Musk?

Elon Musk might have fallen out with the US president—but how much power does he still wield? Tech reporter Faiz Siddiqui anticipates Musk’s next steps

By Prospect Team
July 02, 2025
Image Press Agency / Alamy
Image Press Agency / Alamy

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

The world’s richest man has fallen out with Donald Trump, but his story isn’t over.

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Faiz Siddiqui, technology reporter at the Washington Post and author of Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk. He has closely followed Musk’s rapid rise and fall, from visionary entrepreneur to Washington exile, mired in political controversy, lawsuits and that public split with the US president.

Faiz charts Musk’s transformation from liberal tech CEO to right-wing culture warrior. But how much influence does he continue to have over the far right in the United States and Europe? Has Doge fundamentally reshaped American government? Is Elon Musk a genius? And what happened when Faiz saw Musk in court?

Plus, inspired by Jeff Bezos’s wedding, Ellen and Alona discuss holidaying in Venice: “banger” or “dud”?

Faiz’s book Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk is out now.

related article image
James Bloodworth: Into the manosphere
related article image
The Israel-Iran war, with Arash Azizi
related article image
Ethan Zuckerman: How to escape the internet hellscape
related article image
The Trump-Musk feud
related article image
Devi Sridhar: How to live to 100

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines