What’s next for Elon Musk?

The world’s richest man has fallen out with Donald Trump, but his story isn’t over.

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Faiz Siddiqui, technology reporter at the Washington Post and author of Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk. He has closely followed Musk’s rapid rise and fall, from visionary entrepreneur to Washington exile, mired in political controversy, lawsuits and that public split with the US president.

Faiz charts Musk’s transformation from liberal tech CEO to right-wing culture warrior. But how much influence does he continue to have over the far right in the United States and Europe? Has Doge fundamentally reshaped American government? Is Elon Musk a genius? And what happened when Faiz saw Musk in court?

Plus, inspired by Jeff Bezos’s wedding, Ellen and Alona discuss holidaying in Venice: “banger” or “dud”?

Faiz’s book Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk is out now.