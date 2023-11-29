Brexit

Brexit-image
Politics
November 29, 2023
The truth about post-Brexit immigration
Brexit halted immigration from the EU—but overall numbers are up. Reducing them wouldn’t be easy
Andrew Adonis
Brexit-image
Politics
May 20, 2023
Where are all those Brexit benefits?
Rachel Sylvester
Brexit-image
Culture
May 10, 2023
The populism of Matthew Goodwin—and its many problems
David Willetts
From the magazine
Brexit-image
Brexit
March 22, 2023
It’s time to let British scientists rejoin the Horizon Europe programme
Philip Ball
Brexit topic image
Politics
March 01, 2023
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Brexit-image
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
Brexit topic image
Politics
March 01, 2023
This is what Sunak’s deal achieves—and doesn’t
Philip Rycroft
Politics
Brexit-image
This is what Sunak’s deal achieves—and doesn’t
Philip Rycroft
Brexit topic image
Politics
February 22, 2023
Will the DUP sink a new attempt at stability in Northern Ireland?
Katy Hayward, David Phinnemore
Politics
Brexit-image
Will the DUP sink a new attempt at stability in Northern Ireland?
Katy Hayward, David Phinnemore
Brexit topic image
Politics
February 21, 2023
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Politics
Brexit-image
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Brexit topic image
Politics
February 02, 2023
Sooner or later, re-entry to the customs union and single market is inevitable
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Brexit-image
Sooner or later, re-entry to the customs union and single market is inevitable
Andrew Adonis
1 2 3 4 ... 279 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 1395
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines