Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Brexit
Politics
November 29, 2023
The truth about post-Brexit immigration
Brexit halted immigration from the EU—but overall numbers are up. Reducing them wouldn’t be easy
Andrew Adonis
Politics
May 20, 2023
Where are all those Brexit benefits?
Rachel Sylvester
Culture
May 10, 2023
The populism of Matthew Goodwin—and its many problems
David Willetts
From the magazine
Brexit
March 22, 2023
It’s time to let British scientists rejoin the Horizon Europe programme
Philip Ball
Politics
March 01, 2023
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 01, 2023
This is what Sunak’s deal achieves—and doesn’t
Philip Rycroft
Politics
This is what Sunak’s deal achieves—and doesn’t
Philip Rycroft
Politics
February 22, 2023
Will the DUP sink a new attempt at stability in Northern Ireland?
Katy Hayward,
David Phinnemore
Politics
Will the DUP sink a new attempt at stability in Northern Ireland?
Katy Hayward,
David Phinnemore
Politics
February 21, 2023
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Politics
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Politics
February 02, 2023
Sooner or later, re-entry to the customs union and single market is inevitable
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Sooner or later, re-entry to the customs union and single market is inevitable
Andrew Adonis
1
2
3
4
...
279
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 1395
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines