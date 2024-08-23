World’s Top Thinker

World’s Top Thinker-image
World’s Top Thinker
August 23, 2024
Nominations for the World’s Top Thinker 2025 are now open—have your say
World’s Top Thinker-image
Prospect Podcast
January 24, 2024
Daron Acemoglu: The Top Thinker of 2024
Prospect Staff
World’s Top Thinker-image
Sponsored
January 05, 2024
Higginson Strategy: Why we’re supporting Top Thinkers 2024
John and Clodagh Higginson
World’s Top Thinker-image
World
December 06, 2023
The World’s Top Thinkers 2024: ideas for a world on the brink
Prospect Team
From the magazine
World’s Top Thinker topic image
Politics
September 08, 2022
World’s Top Thinkers 2022: the results
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
World’s Top Thinker-image
World’s Top Thinkers 2022: the results
Prospect Team
From the magazine
World’s Top Thinker topic image
Podcasts
July 28, 2022
The Prospect Podcast #241: The World's Top Thinkers 2022
Prospect Team
Podcasts
World’s Top Thinker-image
The Prospect Podcast #241: The World's Top Thinkers 2022
Prospect Team
World’s Top Thinker topic image
Politics
July 20, 2022
The World’s Top Thinkers 2022
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
World’s Top Thinker-image
The World’s Top Thinkers 2022
Prospect Team
From the magazine
World’s Top Thinker topic image
Podcasts
September 08, 2021
The Prospect Interview #196: The world's top thinkers 2021
Prospect Team
Podcasts
World’s Top Thinker-image
The Prospect Interview #196: The world's top thinkers 2021
Prospect Team
World’s Top Thinker topic image
World
September 01, 2021
The world’s top 50 thinkers 2021: the winner
Philip Ball, Sameer Rahim, Tom Clark
From the magazine
World
World’s Top Thinker-image
The world’s top 50 thinkers 2021: the winner
Philip Ball, Sameer Rahim, Tom Clark
From the magazine
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 13
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines