25 thinkers for an uncertain world

Twelve months ago, we published our shortlist of Top Thinkers for 2024—and you, Prospect readers, chose well. You picked Daron Acemoglu as the winner, and in October he received a second accolade: the Nobel Prize for Economics, for his studies (together with co-authors) of how political systems impact economic growth. Who can say which victory was sweeter?

A year on, what has changed? Ukraine is still fighting its Russian invaders, and Israel’s war in Gaza continues. Civil war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. The climate threshold of 1.5°C is slipping away. Across the world, voters have ousted incumbents, bringing Labour into office in the UK but boosting the far right in many other places. As we end the year, Donald Trump is readying himself for his second inauguration.

Our list of Top Thinkers is intended to spotlight people whose ideas are shaping the world in which we live—and many of this year’s nominations tick that box. As the Prospect editorial team (and some of our regular writers and contributors) compiled a longlist of names, it became clear that there are some Thinkers who also deserve a place on it for aiding us in understanding how our world is changing and how we should respond.

The Thinkers in the Climate category remind us of both the progress that has been made—for example, in renewables—and how much there is still to save.

Our Economics picks challenge doom-laden narratives about artificial intelligence, examine the UK’s inequality and think deeply about productivity, finance or tools such as wealth taxes.

The Thinkers grouped in the Freedom category are varied. They work in political opposition, have fought against intimidation and, in the case of one pair from a grassroots Jewish-Arab movement, are working to bring people together. Two of our Thinkers in this group tackle the theme through music and fiction.

In Geopolitics, our experts focus on Europe, Russia, Israel and Palestine. They are essential guides to understanding an unpredictable world—and especially one in which Trump is president of the United States.

Last but not least, in Technology, our picks are some of the best minds on AI, Big Tech and Big Pharma. What are the failings in AI systems? How can AI be a force for good? How can tech giants be regulated?

This year’s Thinkers are pushing boundaries and building connections; their ideas are novel, inspiring and challenging. But the list is not exhaustive: when you visit our website to vote for your Top Thinker, we hope you’ll take the time to let us know whose ideas, in your view, will change the world in 2025.