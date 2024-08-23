World’s Top Thinker

Nominations for the World’s Top Thinker 2025 are now open—have your say

August 23, 2024
© Adam Howling
© Adam Howling

Hey Prospect readers, we need your help!

Every year, we put together a list of the world’s Top Thinkers—the people whose ideas are shaping the world in which we all live. This year, we want you to tell us who deserves to be on the list.

We’re looking for your nominations for the most exciting minds on the climate, economics, freedom, geopolitics and technology. They can work in any field—they can be a writer, a scientist, a political leader… anything, so long as their ideas are making an impact.

Please fill in your nomination using the form below. The more detail you can give, the better. Answers will be submitted to our editorial team, who will draw up the final shortlist. The closing date for nominations is 18:00 BST Sunday 8th September.

Ellen Halliday, deputy editor

Related articles
related article image
Here’s why we must fight the Musk and Trump army
related article image
When monoculture leads to monofailure
related article image
Beyond the algorithm
World’s Top Thinker Ideas
Related articles
related article image
Here’s why we must fight the Musk and Trump army
related article image
When monoculture leads to monofailure
related article image
Beyond the algorithm
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Prospect Lives: Joan Didion, Viv Richards, envy and imitation
related article image
Ehud Olmert and Nasser Alkidwa: The day after the Gaza war
related article image
Trump and conspiracies: Does the truth even matter now?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines