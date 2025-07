This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by Stewart Purvis, formerly editor-in-chief of ITN and content regulator for Ofcom.

Stewart talks about confronting Ofcom about their judgement on GB News. Are current impartiality rules fit for purpose?

Amid mounting pressure over Tim Davie’s leadership, they also discuss the crisis at the top of the BBC—and which candidates might be next in line for the biggest job in broadcasting. Plus, Alan reveals a telling text he received from a top BBC journalist.