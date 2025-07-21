Q&A: Mamdani vs the media

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this week's Q&A episode, Alan and Lionel are asked about Zohran Mamdani, Democratic candidate for New York mayor, and whether big newspapers have made any impact on his campaign.

The hosts also discuss how to capture people’s attention while reporting on climate change.

Plus, as AI threatens to replace some human jobs, what can journalists do to ensure they’re ahead of the game?

