Tom McTague: ‘This country’s problems run deeper than Starmer thinks’

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by Tom McTague, former Unherd political editor and recently appointed editor-in-chief at the New Statesman.

Tom explains his vision, both for the magazine and for the UK. He also spills the beans on his interview with Keir Starmer, and shares what he talked about over a drink with Spectator editor and former Tory cabinet minister Michael Gove.

The hosts also discuss the two BBC reports out this week about the corporation’s handling of the documentary Gaza: How to survive in a warzone, as well as an independent review into “inappropriate behaviour” by former MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace.