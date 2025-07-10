Sophia Smith Galer: How to make the truth go viral

In the age of TikTok, how can newsrooms earn attention?

Alan and Lionel are joined by Sophia Smith Galer, digital journalist, author and founder of Viralect. Sophia shares why TikTok shouldn’t be underestimated as a form of journalism, the resistance she’s faced, and why she decided to leave the BBC.

She also demonstrates her new AI-powered app ‘Sophiana’ which helps journalists make vertical videos. But why choose to develop it now, when the use of AI in journalism is met with suspicion?

Plus, after an Observer exposé about Raynor Winn’s bestselling memoir The Salt Path, Alan and Lionel discuss the role publishers should play in seeking truth. And Alan reveals he asked the BBC for documents related to its reporting on Israel-Gaza, and suggests that they aren’t being as transparent as they claim to be...