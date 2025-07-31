Media Confidential

Tesla exposed: how a whistleblower lifted the lid on Elon Musk

Alan and Lionel are joined by co-author of The Tesla Files, investigative journalist Sönke Iwersen

July 31, 2025
article header image

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

What turns a loyal devotee into a whistleblower seeking revenge? And what would you do if an anonymous source handed over reams of sensitive information on one of the biggest companies in the world?

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by the co-author of The Tesla Files, Sönke Iwersen, an investigative journalist at Germany’s top business newspaper Handelsblatt

Sönke reveals exactly what happens at the heart of Elon Musk’s empire: when serious safety concerns were exposed, how did the richest man in the world react?

Plus, the hosts discuss Keir Starmer giving former Sun editor David Dinsmore a senior role overseeing government communications. Lionel shares a “scoop-ette” about why the Washington Post had to publish their Trump-Epstein story, and the hosts examine a Times article and ask “is it really news?”

related article image
Q&A: Can you express your own views as an editor?
related article image
How long can Ofcom allow Nigel Farage to keep his own show?
related article image
Q&A: Mamdani vs the media
related article image
Tom McTague: ‘This country’s problems run deeper than Starmer thinks’
related article image
Q&A: Would you ever break an NDA?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines