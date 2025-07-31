Tesla exposed: how a whistleblower lifted the lid on Elon Musk

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

What turns a loyal devotee into a whistleblower seeking revenge? And what would you do if an anonymous source handed over reams of sensitive information on one of the biggest companies in the world?

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by the co-author of The Tesla Files, Sönke Iwersen, an investigative journalist at Germany’s top business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Sönke reveals exactly what happens at the heart of Elon Musk’s empire: when serious safety concerns were exposed, how did the richest man in the world react?

Plus, the hosts discuss Keir Starmer giving former Sun editor David Dinsmore a senior role overseeing government communications. Lionel shares a “scoop-ette” about why the Washington Post had to publish their Trump-Epstein story, and the hosts examine a Times article and ask “is it really news?”