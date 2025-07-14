Q&A: Would you ever break an NDA?

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this week’s Q&A episode, Alan and Lionel react to a petition signed by hundreds of media industry figures and BBC journalists, which criticises the broadcaster’s coverage of the war in Gaza and calls for the resignation of Robbie Gibb.

The editors also discuss non-disclosure agreements—what can you do when a potential whistleblower has signed one?

Plus, one listener asks about the relationship between relationship between press lobby journalists and government special advisors or “spads”.

Send us your media questions at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk