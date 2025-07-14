Media Confidential

Q&A: Would you ever break an NDA?

Alan and Lionel react to a petition calling for Robbie Gibb’s resignation, and discuss how reporters should deal with non-disclosure agreements

July 14, 2025
article header image

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this week’s Q&A episode, Alan and Lionel react to a petition signed by hundreds of media industry figures and BBC journalists, which criticises the broadcaster’s coverage of the war in Gaza and calls for the resignation of Robbie Gibb.

The editors also discuss non-disclosure agreements—what can you do when a potential whistleblower has signed one?

Plus, one listener asks about the relationship between relationship between press lobby journalists and government special advisors or “spads”.

Send us your media questions at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk

related article image
Sophia Smith Galer: How to make the truth go viral
related article image
Q&A: Should the BBC have a paywall in the USA?
related article image
Only in Denmark? Meet the ‘existential editor’ covering life, death, love and everything in between
related article image
Scaramucci on Trump: ‘He’s going to tell 10,000 lies this year as president’
related article image
Q&A: What makes a good reporter?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines