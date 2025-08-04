Q&A: Has the media contributed to ‘tinderbox Britain’?

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

Has the media contributed to “tinderbox Britain”? Alan and Lionel discuss in this week’s Q&A episode, in light of protests outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping, as authorities anticipate a summer of unrest.

The hosts also explore whether journalistic freedoms are under threat, and the responsibility of the press when reporting—or speculating on—medical diagnoses. Do we need a UK equivalent of the “Goldwater rule”?

Plus, Media Confidential sets the record straight, having accidentally broadcasted fake news...