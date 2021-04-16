Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Wales
Politics
April 16, 2021
Whitehall has ignored devolution. It does so at its own peril
London must prove to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that it takes their legislatures seriously—or face a break up
Philip Rycroft
Politics
March 12, 2021
Irrational and unpredictable? Why we should replace the Barnett formula
Akash Paun
Politics
October 13, 2020
The Internal Market Bill puts a leash on the devolved governments
George Peretz
Politics
June 15, 2020
What holds the Kingdom United?
Katy Hayward
Politics
May 05, 2020
One United Kingdom, four lockdowns?
Rachel Jones
Politics
One United Kingdom, four lockdowns?
Rachel Jones
Politics
January 24, 2020
The Union is already sacrificed on the altar of Brexit
Jonathan Lis
Politics
The Union is already sacrificed on the altar of Brexit
Jonathan Lis
Politics
October 24, 2019
Brexit exposes the necessity of a new approach to government between the four nations of the UK
Jess Sargeant
Politics
Brexit exposes the necessity of a new approach to government between the four nations of the UK
Jess Sargeant
Politics
August 02, 2019
Brecon by-election: now for Remain to build on the success
Jonathan Lis
Politics
Brecon by-election: now for Remain to build on the success
Jonathan Lis
Politics
March 06, 2018
How Brexit could pose a risk to devolution
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Politics
How Brexit could pose a risk to devolution
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
1
2
3
4
5
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 21
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines