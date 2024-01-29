Log in
January 29, 2024
Neanderthal hunter Ludovic Slimak: ‘Each site is a miracle’
The paleoanthropologist and author of The Naked Neanderthal on why prehistoric humans were more sophisticated than Sapiens in many ways—and how we induced their extinction
Peter Hoskin
From the magazine
Economics
January 24, 2024
Gillian Tett’s diary: How Keynes saw the crisis coming
Gillian Tett
From the magazine
Books
January 23, 2024
On the back of slavery
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Economics
November 14, 2023
What we should tell our grandchildren about AI
Robert Skidelsky
Brief Encounter
November 01, 2023
Philippa Gregory: “historians simply cannot see women out of the stereotypical roles”
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
Brief Encounter
September 06, 2023
Tom Holland: I welcome our AI overlords
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
Religion
August 03, 2023
Can Britain’s churches still be saved?
Philip Rutnam
Religion
Language
August 01, 2023
How artificial intelligence aids ancient history
Emily Wilson
Language
People
April 05, 2023
The case for returning the Elgin Marbles
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
People
