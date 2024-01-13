Log in
January 13, 2024
Poor Glasgow
Scotland’s largest city has disappeared from the new film adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s seminal novel. Erasure? Or just untethered creative freedom?
Christopher Silver
Scotland
October 06, 2023
Labour is making a comeback in a very different Scotland
David McAllister
Columns
August 09, 2023
The SNP’s huge electoral test
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 28, 2023
Humza Yousaf inherits a party that has forgotten how to lose
Christopher Silver
Society
March 01, 2023
Remembering my friend, Tom Nairn: the great explorer of a nation’s pathologies
George Rosie
Politics
February 16, 2023
The next chapter begins in Scotland’s long campaign for independence
David McAllister
Politics
January 17, 2023
With Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, the Tories hope to win a culture war victory on a constitutional technicality
David McAllister
Politics
December 14, 2022
What the SNP does next
David McAllister
Politics
November 29, 2022
The UK Supreme Court has not settled the Scottish independence question
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
1
2
3
4
...
67
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 334
