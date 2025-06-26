Media Confidential

Scaramucci on Trump: ‘He’s going to tell 10,000 lies this year as president’

Alan and Lionel speak to former White House communications director, Anthony ‘the Mooch’ Scaramucci

June 26, 2025
article header image

This week’s guest on Media Confidential is Anthony Scaramucci, financier and former communications director at the White House. He now co-hosts The Rest is Politics US podcast.

Anthony argues that the media needs to stop overreacting to Donald Trump. He explains how the president is undermining the credibility of the press, while using it to his advantage.

Alan and Lionel also discuss Rupert Murdoch’s summer party (despite mysteriously not receiving invitations)—as well as an ongoing controversy at the BBC, following its dropping of a documentary called Gaza: Doctors Under Attack.

Plus, this week’s episode comes with an explicit content warning, as Alan tells the story of how the Sun’s business page was founded...

