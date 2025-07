Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this week’s Q&A, the hosts weigh in on the BBC bringing in paid services for across the pond.

They also discuss Anna Wintour stepping down from Vogue...or is she?

Plus, after a court found that the BBC defamed former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, one listener asks Alan and Lionel for their reactions.

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel, send it to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk and we’ll answer it on the show.