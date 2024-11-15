A good death

Law
November 15, 2024
It is time to end the “slippery slope” of the current law on assisted dying
The bill now before parliament will bring clarity and certainty to the current legal mess
DAT Green
A good death-image
A good death
November 12, 2024
Will the new assisted dying bill become law?
Mark Mardell
A good death-image
A good death
November 11, 2024
What makes a good death?
Mark Mardell
A good death-image
Prospect Podcast
November 06, 2024
Is assisted dying moral? Rowan Williams and Brenda Hale in conversation
Prospect Team
A good death topic image
Law
October 19, 2024
‘You wouldn’t let a dog suffer like this’: should assisted dying be legal?
Brenda Hale, Rowan Williams
From the magazine
Law
A good death-image
From the magazine
A good death topic image
Law
October 18, 2024
My father wanted to die—this is why the law should have allowed it
Alan Rusbridger
Law
A good death-image
