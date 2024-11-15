Log in
Subscribe
Menu
US Election 2024
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
Election 2024
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Top Thinker
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
App
Policy Insight reports
Events
Past issues
Commercial opportunities
A good death
Law
November 15, 2024
It is time to end the “slippery slope” of the current law on assisted dying
The bill now before parliament will bring clarity and certainty to the current legal mess
DAT Green
A good death
November 12, 2024
Will the new assisted dying bill become law?
Mark Mardell
A good death
November 11, 2024
What makes a good death?
Mark Mardell
Prospect Podcast
November 06, 2024
Is assisted dying moral? Rowan Williams and Brenda Hale in conversation
Prospect Team
Law
October 19, 2024
‘You wouldn’t let a dog suffer like this’: should assisted dying be legal?
Brenda Hale,
Rowan Williams
From the magazine
Law
‘You wouldn’t let a dog suffer like this’: should assisted dying be legal?
Brenda Hale,
Rowan Williams
From the magazine
Law
October 18, 2024
My father wanted to die—this is why the law should have allowed it
Alan Rusbridger
Law
My father wanted to die—this is why the law should have allowed it
Alan Rusbridger
1
Showing 1 to 2 of 2
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Corporate subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertise with us
Advertising Guidelines