Media Confidential

Only in Denmark? Meet the ‘existential editor’ covering life, death, love and everything in between

Line Vaaben discusses her award-winning journalism with Alan and Lionel

July 03, 2025
article header image

How do you cover love? 

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Line Vaaben, who is ‘existential editor’ at Danish newspaper Politiken. Line and her team write stories that explore the complexities of life, love and death.

She discusses her award-winning journalism with Alan and Lionel, which included spending time embedded in a palliative care ward, notepad in hand, as people took their last breaths. 

Line also talks about how she fiercely debated her editor on whether she could be in the room as a patient took a lethal cocktail of drugs. Plus, the hosts discuss the BBC under fire after Glastonbury—and whether Sir Robbie Gibb had a hand in axing the documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, now picked up by Channel 4. 

To read Alan’s latest column ‘the BBC has a conflict of interest over Gaza’, click here.

