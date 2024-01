Economist Daron Acemoglu is officially Prospect's Top Thinker of 2024. A professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Acemoglu is an expert in labour, technology, development and political economy. His work tackles a difficult problem: how can we ensure power and reward are shared fairly as technology remakes our world? Acemoglu joins Prospect contributing editor Tom Clark on the podcast to discuss all that, plus democracy, liberty and the institutions that uphold them.