Biden: Is the game up for the president?

Can Biden stay in presidential race or will concern about the state of his health force him out of the running?

There are plenty of reporters who say his time is up, but how did the president get to this stage in the campaign without anyone running a health-check on him? Jill Abramson, the first female executive editor of the New York Times, joins Alan and Lionel on this episode. She explains that when she was in charge, she had a physician on the staff who’d be in touch with the candidates’ doctors to ensure the paper knew the health status of a potential president.

But any journalist speaking out about the president’s health risks being attacked by Democrats, who don’t want Biden to be hounded out of the race by the press. But what’s the alternative? A candidate who seems intent on destroying democracy? Alan and Lionel are also joined by Steven Brill, author of The Death of Truth. His latest book is a deep dive into the sludge of fake news and how social media channels have assisted the spread of conspiracy theories. Now the struggle to revive the truth begins in earnest.