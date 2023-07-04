Dissidence and Protest

France
July 04, 2023
Until France tackles police brutality, anger will not subside
Emmanuel Macron linked riots over the police killing of teenager Nahel M to videogames. But the origins of the unrest are found much deeper, in the systemic racism of a post-colonial state
Pauline Bock
World
August 03, 2021
Tunisia’s president has seized total power, and the country’s democratic future hangs in the balance
Layli Foroudi
World
December 08, 2020
What happened to the Arab Spring?
Layli Foroudi
From the magazine
World
August 05, 2020
“We can’t breathe”—how George Floyd’s killing is shaping Middle Eastern protest
Christiane Gruber
World
March 03, 2020
Demise of a dictator: How will the world remember Sudan's Omar al-Bashir?
Nesrine Malik
From the magazine
Culture
November 13, 2018
Why the Arab Spring failed
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
World
January 24, 2018
Across North Africa and the Middle East, 2018 looks to be a year of civil unrest
Claire Spencer
World
December 19, 2016
Christianity is in peril in the Middle East
Rachel Halliburton
World
April 26, 2016
Corruption? The developing world has bigger problems
Alina Rocha Menocal, Alex Dean, Heather Marquette
