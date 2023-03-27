Log in
Views
Feminism
Culture
March 27, 2023
The origins of Alice Neel
This great artist is commonly mixed in with the second-wave feminism of the 1970s. But a new exhibition reveals the primordial truth of her politics
Francesca Peacock
Music
March 09, 2023
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
People
March 01, 2023
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
People
January 25, 2023
Is ‘self-care’ anti-feminist?
Liz Connor
From the magazine
