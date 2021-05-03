Economic Policy

May 03, 2021
Does government debt matter any more?
Running up debt used to prefigure political ruin, but in the 2020s nothing seems to stop governments living in the red
Philip Coggan
From the magazine
Other
January 30, 2018
What Basic Income advocates could learn from Universal Credit (yes, really)
Graeme Cooke
Politics
February 18, 2015
General Election 2015: three ideas for Ed Miliband
Anatole Kaletsky
From the magazine
Politics
February 03, 2014
Interview with Andrew Sentance pt1: Labour, tax and the banks
Jay Elwes
Economics
December 20, 2012
What next?
Adam Posen
From the magazine
Radio 4
October 12, 2011
Prospect Think Tank Awards winners announced
Prospect
Essays
September 21, 2011
Can Britain make it?
Richard Lambert
From the magazine
Regulars
September 21, 2011
The way we were: Life of the party
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Economics
November 08, 2010
Surplus nations vs deficit nations
Tom Streithorst
