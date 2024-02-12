Israel

World
February 12, 2024
A struggle for the souls of two nations
Once members of an alliance founded on shared ideological and religious values, Israel and the United States now find themselves in a fractious relationship. Only the most reactionary are set to gain from it
Avraham Burg
World
December 20, 2023
The Gaza conflict could forever change how we apply the laws of war
Mark Lattimer
From the magazine
Philosophy
December 06, 2023
Is Israel waging a just war?
Sasha Mudd
From the magazine
Israel
December 01, 2023
Images coming out of Israel and Gaza are horrifying—but we mustn’t look away
Alan Rusbridger
World
November 15, 2023
Why are Jews blamed for Israel’s actions?
Jo Glanville
World
November 06, 2023
How to negotiate a ceasefire
Peter Ricketts
Gaza War
November 01, 2023
Under pressure
Khaled Mansour
From the magazine
