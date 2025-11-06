The BBC is in a mess—but it’s not what you think

Alan is joined by Janine Gibson, editor of the Weekend FT and this week’s guest host on Media Confidential.

The pair discuss the media response to a train stabbing incident in Huntingdon.

They also weigh in on the Telegraph’s attacks on the BBC, amid reports that a Panorama documentary misled viewers by selectively editing a Donald Trump speech during the storming of the Capitol. Should heads roll?

Alan and Janine discuss scrutiny on BBC Arabic, and whether bias goes to the top of the British institution, especially in the form of Robbie Gibb, who sits on the corporation's editorial standards committee.

Plus, the pair talk The Celebrity Traitors. Water-cooler TV chats may not be a thing of the past, but Alan’s TV watching habits certainly are. Tune in to find out why.