Media Confidential

The BBC is in a mess—but it’s not what you think

Alan and Janine Gibson weigh in on the Telegraph’s attacks on the BBC and...Celebrity Traitors?

November 06, 2025
article header image

Alan is joined by Janine Gibson, editor of the Weekend FT and this week’s guest host on Media Confidential.

The pair discuss the media response to a train stabbing incident in Huntingdon.

They also weigh in on the Telegraph’s attacks on the BBC, amid reports that a Panorama documentary misled viewers by selectively editing a Donald Trump speech during the storming of the Capitol. Should heads roll?

Alan and Janine discuss scrutiny on BBC Arabic, and whether bias goes to the top of the British institution, especially in the form of Robbie Gibb, who sits on the corporation's editorial standards committee.

Plus, the pair talk The Celebrity Traitors. Water-cooler TV chats may not be a thing of the past, but Alan’s TV watching habits certainly are. Tune in to find out why.

related article image
Goalhanger co-founder: ‘I’ve stepped in to stop Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart arguing’
related article image
Has Ofcom opened the door to a British Fox News?
related article image
Peter Oborne: Is the British media complicit in genocide?
related article image
How to interview Putin
related article image
‘We asked Israel to investigate the deaths of our journalists. We’re still waiting’
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines