Media Confidential

The investigative journalists resisting legal threats

The editor of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism on receiving menacing letters—and why his work is more important than ever

December 08, 2025
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Franz Wild is our guest on this week’s Media Confidential. He’s the editor-in-chief and CEO of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism—also known as “The Bureau”.

Alan, Lionel and Franz discuss society’s dire need for investigative journalism and why the job of being an investigative journalist attracts a certain type of character: someone who is willing to keep their eye on a story that might take years to come to light.

They also talk about funding models, the menacing letters Bureau editors receive, and why they won’t be intimidated by threats of legal action against their journalists.

Franz also talks about the importance of editorial independence and why the public discourse needs investigative journalists.

related article image
‘I’m with you on the free press, it’s the newspapers I can’t stand’: What Tom Stoppard got right about journalism
related article image
Ben Zand: How to make money in journalism (without selling your soul)
related article image
The OBR springs a leak! Reporting on a budget shambles story
related article image
The BBC crisis: the next test
related article image
‘The New York Times won’t settle’: Why reporters will not be intimidated by Donald Trump
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines