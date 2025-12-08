The investigative journalists resisting legal threats

Franz Wild is our guest on this week’s Media Confidential. He’s the editor-in-chief and CEO of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism—also known as “The Bureau”.

Alan, Lionel and Franz discuss society’s dire need for investigative journalism and why the job of being an investigative journalist attracts a certain type of character: someone who is willing to keep their eye on a story that might take years to come to light.

They also talk about funding models, the menacing letters Bureau editors receive, and why they won’t be intimidated by threats of legal action against their journalists.

Franz also talks about the importance of editorial independence and why the public discourse needs investigative journalists.