‘I’m with you on the free press, it’s the newspapers I can’t stand’: What Tom Stoppard got right about journalism

This week, Alan and Lionel discuss editorial independence, the BBC’s search for a new director general and ask if the current structure is even working. Is the role too much for one person?

As the post-budget scrutiny rumbles on, they also talk about which publications are producing the best analysis—and whose is best avoided...

Plus, the hosts discuss 40 years of the Independent after learning of the death of one of its founders, Andreas Whittam Smith, and reminisce about the life and legacy of the late Tom Stoppard.



This episode was sponsored by Energise Africa, the innovative UK-based investment site that helps bring vital solar energy access to people across sub-Saharan Africa.

