Zanny Minton Beddoes on Steve Bannon: ‘Comparing Trump to Moses was quite something’

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple News

Does “no-platforming” have a place in journalism?

Alan and Lionel are joined by Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of the Economist.They discuss how to cover far-right politics and whether a reporter should ever avoid interviewing divisive figures.

Zanny and Lionel talk about the backlash they each received after interviewing Steve Bannon.The three also reflect on biggest news stories of the year, the “extraordinary” state of politics in the USA and the challenges of mainstream media in covering the Trump administration.

Plus, Zanny explains how the Economist created a new AI lab and changed its strategy to adapt to how readers consume journalism now.

And, with the biggest UK media job of still up for grabs, could she be in the running for director general of the BBC?