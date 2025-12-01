Ben Zand: How to make money in journalism (without selling your soul)

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Alan and Lionel are joined by documentary maker Ben Zand, founder of documentary company Zandland and co-host of the new current affairs podcast Untangled.

He talks about the era of podcasts, how to reach younger audiences and what being “authentic” means in practice. Ben also shares his journey from self-shooting to the BBC, to starting his own company.

He gives advice for early career journalists, including how to cope with rejection, and discusses the democratisation of media. What opportunities have opened up?

Plus, the trio discuss the challenges facing the BBC, its strengths and how it must adapt to survive.