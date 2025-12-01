Media Confidential

Ben Zand: How to make money in journalism (without selling your soul)

Alan and Lionel discuss rejection, the BBC and the podcast era with documentary maker Ben Zand

December 01, 2025
Alan and Lionel are joined by documentary maker Ben Zand, founder of documentary company Zandland and co-host of the new current affairs podcast Untangled.

He talks about the era of podcasts, how to reach younger audiences and what being “authentic” means in practice. Ben also shares his journey from self-shooting to the BBC, to starting his own company.

He gives advice for early career journalists, including how to cope with rejection, and discusses the democratisation of media. What opportunities have opened up?

Plus, the trio discuss the challenges facing the BBC, its strengths and how it must adapt to survive. 

