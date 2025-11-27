Media Confidential

The OBR springs a leak! Reporting on a budget shambles story

Alan and Lionel reunite to discuss the budget leak and Rutger Bregman’s allegations that BBC censored his remarks about Trump

November 27, 2025
After this month’s media chaos, Alan shares his experience of Monday’s select committee hearing, where BBC board members were brought before MPs. But why did no-one address the elephant in the room?

As Lionel returns from his overseas travels, the reunited hosts discuss the media bombshells that dropped in his absence. They also examine claims by historian Rutger Bregman that the BBC censored his speech at its annual lecture to remove negative mentions of Donald Trump.

Finally, after the OBR accidentally published its budget forecast before the chancellor’s speech, the pair answer a question about reporting on leaks.

You can read Alan’s BBC analysis (‘A firestorm has ripped through the BBC—but no one will say why’) here.

Read our brief encounter with Rutger Bregman here. 

The BBC crisis: the next test
‘The New York Times won’t settle’: Why reporters will not be intimidated by Donald Trump
What’s next for the BBC? A new director-general
‘Trump is a grifter. The BBC must not pay him a dime’
The Nerve: ‘We want to shine a light on culture… with a bit of “F— you” energy on the side’
