The OBR springs a leak! Reporting on a budget shambles story

After this month’s media chaos, Alan shares his experience of Monday’s select committee hearing, where BBC board members were brought before MPs. But why did no-one address the elephant in the room?

As Lionel returns from his overseas travels, the reunited hosts discuss the media bombshells that dropped in his absence. They also examine claims by historian Rutger Bregman that the BBC censored his speech at its annual lecture to remove negative mentions of Donald Trump.

Finally, after the OBR accidentally published its budget forecast before the chancellor’s speech, the pair answer a question about reporting on leaks.

You can read Alan’s BBC analysis (‘A firestorm has ripped through the BBC—but no one will say why’) here.



Read our brief encounter with Rutger Bregman here.