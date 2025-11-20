Media Confidential

‘The New York Times won’t settle’: Why reporters will not be intimidated by Donald Trump

David McCraw, lead newsroom lawyer for the NYT, talks liberty and lawsuits with Alan and Janine

November 20, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In an era of punitive lawsuits, how can we protect journalistic freedoms?

This week, Alan and Janine talk to David McCraw, the lead newsroom lawyer for the New York Times. With Donald Trump’s record of launching libel cases against major media outlets on both sides of the pond, the three discuss how big lawsuits are used to capture headlines and apply pressure.

They talk about the significance of the 1964 landmark case New York Times v Sullivan, the weaknesses of UK legislation, and the need for reform.

Plus, David gives his expert advice to the BBC.

