The BBC crisis: the next test

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

The Media Confidential team got up early to talk through the options in advance of BBC heads facing the cross-party Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Alan and Janine discussed what might happen next, as MPs prepare to question organisation chiefs over a leaked memo accusing the BBC of bias and systemic problems. And who might be helicoptered in to sort the chaos at the broadcaster?

The hosts also discuss the Financial Times’ scoop on the potential sale of the Telegraph to the Mail and what it might mean for the broadsheet—and the strength of right-wing media in Britain.

