The Nerve: ‘We want to shine a light on culture… with a bit of “F— you” energy on the side’

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Do you have the nerve?

Carole Cadwalladr and Sarah Donaldson join Alan and Janine to discuss their new independent media platform the Nerve which focuses on culture, politics and tech—and share why they felt there was no room for their work at the Observer under new management.

The four discuss the all-female founding team, the driving mission behind the project and how they are already ahead of subscriber targets. But will they be able to cope if Carole’s latest story gets them into legal trouble?