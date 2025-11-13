Media Confidential

‘Trump is a grifter. The BBC must not pay him a dime’

Under fire from powerful enemies at home and abroad, how can the broadcasting service save itself?

November 13, 2025
The BBC is under attack. Alan and Janine go to heart of the biggest media story of the week, and reveal what really happened at the disastrous board meeting that toppled BBC leadership. Under fire from powerful enemies at home and abroad, does the broadcasting service have a future? 

They're joined by Pat Younge, chair of the British Broadcasting Challenge, which promotes public discussion about UK public service broadcasting, and former chief creative officer of BBC Television.

The three discuss how to best tackle the legal threats from Donald Trump over an edited Panorama episode—and the challenges that lie ahead for British media. 

Plus, Alan and Janine pick apart the resignations of its director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness, and unpack the shadowy influence of Robbie Gibb. What role did Gibb play in the drama that unfolded? 

And, with some coaxing, Pat shares who he’s betting on for top job.

