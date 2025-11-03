Goalhanger co-founder: ‘I’ve stepped in to stop Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart arguing’

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s Media Confidential, the co-founder of podcasting giant Goalhanger, Tony Pastor, reveals the drama behind The Rest is Politics and the secrets to the podcast’s success.

He, Alan and Lionel chat about the podcast revolution and how the Covid-19 pandemic transformed the audio landscape in the UK.

Plus, Tony explains how each host gets “chemistry tested” before a new series, which podcasts aren't worth listening to—and how the video renaissance is changing everything.