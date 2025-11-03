Media Confidential

Goalhanger co-founder: ‘I’ve stepped in to stop Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart arguing’

Tony Pastor on the drama behind ‘The Rest is Politics’ and the secrets to the podcast’s success

November 03, 2025
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s Media Confidential, the co-founder of podcasting giant Goalhanger, Tony Pastor, reveals the drama behind The Rest is Politics and the secrets to the podcast’s success.

He, Alan and Lionel chat about the podcast revolution and how the Covid-19 pandemic transformed the audio landscape in the UK.  

Plus, Tony explains how each host gets “chemistry tested” before a new series, which podcasts aren't worth listening to—and how the video renaissance is changing everything.

related article image
Has Ofcom opened the door to a British Fox News?
related article image
Peter Oborne: Is the British media complicit in genocide?
related article image
How to interview Putin
related article image
‘We asked Israel to investigate the deaths of our journalists. We’re still waiting’
related article image
The Hack: What happens now?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines