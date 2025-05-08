Media Confidential

Harry Shukman: Undercover in the British Far Right

The journalist and Hope Not Hate researcher joins Alan and Lionel to discuss his year spent infiltrating the far right

May 08, 2025
This week on Media Confidential, journalist Harry Shukman joins Alan and Lionel to discuss his year spent infiltrating the far right.

Harry’s new book Year of the Rat explores this journey. He shares why he went undercover to report on the story, why he thinks the threat from the British far right has been underestimated, and moments when he risked discovery.

Plus, the editors mull over Jon Voight’s plan to “make Hollywood great again”, and discuss the BBC choosing to shelve a new film about the destruction of Gaza’s health service.

Harry’s book Year of the Rat: Undercover in the British Far Right’ (2025) is available here

