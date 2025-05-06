Media Confidential

Q&A: It’s ‘Da Business’—the editors launch an (imaginary) new newspaper

Alan and Lionel discuss how they would run a brand new media venture, if they had to join forces. What would it be about? And, crucially, who would be the editor?

May 06, 2025
article header image

In this week’s Q&A, Alan and Lionel are presented with a thought experiment: if they had to join forces, how would they run a brand new media venture?

What’s it all about? Where is the money coming from? And, contentiously…who would be the editor?

With half a million households cancelling their licence fee in 2023 alone, the hosts are also asked about alternatives to a TV license fee, as the BBC struggles to connect with younger audiences.

They also speculate on who might step into the shoes of Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s outgoing CEO Alex Mahon, who joined Media Confidential to talk about gen Z’s media habits back in March.

Keep your questions coming via mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk

