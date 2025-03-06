How do you solve a problem like gen Z?

Gen Z aren't switching on the TV for the 10 o’clock news. They aren't picking up newspapers, and they're less likely to trust the big media names in the same way their parents did. But they are consuming vast amounts of news...

Alex Mahon is the CEO of Channel 4. She joins Alan and Lionel at Prospect HQ to talk about how journalists can capture the attention and, more importantly, the trust of a generation.

The editors also respond to the BBC pulling a documentary on young people in Gaza, and the White House meeting that everybody is talking about.

