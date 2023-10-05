Legendary US editor Marty Baron on Donald Trump, Edward Snowden and Jeff Bezos

Collison of Power, Marty Baron’s new book about his time at the Washington Post, which won ten Pulitzer Prizes under his leadership. He discusses standing up to then-president Donald Trump and the transformative impact of the Post’s new owner Jeff Bezos, while Marty and Alan compare notes about publishing the Edward Snowden story under high pressure from their respective governments and intelligence services.

Media Confidential also considers the chaos at GB News, after Laurence Fox’s on-air comments about Ava Evans, and whether Ofcom can reel it in.

A transcript of this episode will be added shortly