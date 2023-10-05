Media Confidential

Legendary US editor Marty Baron on Donald Trump, Edward Snowden and Jeff Bezos

Alan and Lionel talk to Marty Baron, perhaps the most distinguished and garlanded editor in America since Watergate

October 05, 2023
article header image

Collison of Power, Marty Baron’s new book about his time at the Washington Post, which won ten Pulitzer Prizes under his leadership. He discusses standing up to then-president Donald Trump and the transformative impact of the Post’s new owner Jeff Bezos, while Marty and Alan compare notes about publishing the Edward Snowden story under high pressure from their respective governments and intelligence services. 

Media Confidential also considers the chaos at GB News, after Laurence Fox’s on-air comments about Ava Evans, and whether Ofcom can reel it in.

A transcript of this episode will be added shortly

related article image
Rupert Murdoch steps back: politics and succession, with Malcolm Turnbull and Michael Wolff
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines