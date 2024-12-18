Predictions: the biggest stories of 2025

Cyborgs, a Gregg Wallace public enquiry...the Popeye slasher movie? In our end of year special, the Prospect family—editors, writers and producers—share their predictions for the year ahead.

From politics to technology and culture, what will be the most interesting stories of 2025? Ellen and Alona are joined by contributors to discuss the trends that we should be watching in the UK, across the pond and around the globe...

Listen out for guest appearances from Prospect editor Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber, who host our sister podcast Media Confidential. And send us your predictions at editorial@prospectmagazine.co.uk!

