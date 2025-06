The world’s richest man and the world’s most powerful man have had a very public fall out—but what does it mean for American government?

In a short, bonus episode, Ellen and Alona speak with Jill Abramson, former executive editor of the New York Times, about the long predicted clash.

Jill explains the implications for US space policy, and reviews how the US media has covered Musk since he first campaigned alongside Trump last October.