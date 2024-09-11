Prospect Podcast

Nathan Thrall: Palestinian life under occupation

By Prospect Team
September 11, 2024
Image credit: EPA / Shuttershock
Image credit: EPA / Shuttershock

This week Ellen Halliday and Alona Ferber discuss a vital question: what is the reality of life under occupation for Palestinians? And how much longer can the world ignore it? 

They are joined by Nathan Thrall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy, which follows the life of a Palestinian man whose son, Milad, died in a 2012 road accident in the West Bank.

Thrall, who is based in Jerusalem, discusses how Salama’s story provides a window into the wider tragedy of Israel Palestine.

related article image
Serhii Plokhy: When the Russians occupied Chernobyl
related article image
Paul Mason: Who are the new fascists?
related article image
Ehud Olmert and Nasser Alkidwa: The day after the Gaza war
related article image
Asylum King: How Britain’s broken immigration system made a billionaire
related article image
Isabel Hilton: Will Britain rejoin the world?

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines