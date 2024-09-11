Nathan Thrall: Palestinian life under occupation

This week Ellen Halliday and Alona Ferber discuss a vital question: what is the reality of life under occupation for Palestinians? And how much longer can the world ignore it?

They are joined by Nathan Thrall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy, which follows the life of a Palestinian man whose son, Milad, died in a 2012 road accident in the West Bank.

Thrall, who is based in Jerusalem, discusses how Salama’s story provides a window into the wider tragedy of Israel Palestine.