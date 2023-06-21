Throughout centuries of imperial and Soviet history, the Ukrainian language was denigrated as something “less” than Russian. After Putin’s invasion, that tide is rapidly turning. In this episode, writer and photojournalist Jen Stout reports on Ukraine's war of the words to Prospect deputy editor Ellen Halliday.

