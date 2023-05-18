Prospect Podcast

Crude justice: The Nigerians taking Shell to court

By Prospect Team
May 18, 2023
After decades of environmental destruction in the Niger Delta, the fossil fuel giant Shell faces the prospect of a trial. Can legal action make amends, retrospectively, for the human and planetary consequences of pollution? Journalist and podcaster Mathilda Mallinson, Matthew Renshaw, a partner in the international department at Leigh Day, and Pedi Obani, associate professor at the University of Bradfordi, join Ellen Halliday on the podcast.

