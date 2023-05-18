Crude justice: The Nigerians taking Shell to court

After decades of environmental destruction in the Niger Delta, the fossil fuel giant Shell faces the prospect of a trial. Can legal action make amends, retrospectively, for the human and planetary consequences of pollution? Journalist and podcaster Mathilda Mallinson, Matthew Renshaw, a partner in the international department at Leigh Day, and Pedi Obani, associate professor at the University of Bradfordi, join Ellen Halliday on the podcast.

Prospect Lives podcast: https://podfollow.com/prospect-lives

Music Credit: "JUMBO" from the album "MUSIC FOR THE LEFT-HANDED" by Mick Bass & Tot Taylor