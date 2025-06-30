Q&A: What makes a good reporter?

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

This week, Alan and Lionel discuss every editor’s nightmare: what do you do if news breaks just as the papers have gone to print?

They also explain “pyjama injunctions”, and are asked about whether the BBC’s Russia editor, Steve Rosenberg, is still safe while reporting from Moscow.

Plus, Lionel responds to a listener asking about his Substack.

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel, send it to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk and we’ll answer it on the show.