Q&A: Where do you get your information about the Middle East?

In this week’s Q&A, Alan and Lionel are asked where they go for analysis of the situation in the Middle East, including the Israel-Iran war.

They also discuss diversity in journalism and how cuts have made it a harder industry to break into.

The hosts also are asked about a foreign scheme where young people can access a two year free subscription to news sites…could it work here?

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel, send it to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk and we’ll answer it on the show.