Why AI companies don’t want journalism to exist

In this week's episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Karen Hao, journalist and author of Empire of AI.

Karen talks about being banned from returning to OpenAI, after being embedded there to write a profile of the company in its early days.

She charts the rise of AI companies and the three discuss why journalists and newsrooms should be wary of making deals with “a company or industry that fundamentally doesn't want you to exist”.

Karen’s book ‘Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI’ is available now