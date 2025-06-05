The new wave of approachable journalism

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this week’s episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk to Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma.

They discuss why Vox’s change in style is working for a younger audience, the ways in which the company is responding to new digital challenges—and how AI is pushing them towards more innovative journalism.

The hosts also discuss Business Insider axing a fifth of its staff. And after chairing the European Press Prize judging panel for the last time, Alan reflects on his trip to Bari, Italy, and how he’s feeling about the future of journalism.

Plus, Alan shares his concerns about why he could be banned from the US.