Media Confidential

The new wave of approachable journalism

Alan and Lionel talk to Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma about why its style is working for gen Z

June 05, 2025
article header image

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this week’s episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk to Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma.

They discuss why Vox’s change in style is working for a younger audience, the ways in which the company is responding to new digital challenges—and how AI is pushing them towards more innovative journalism.

The hosts also discuss Business Insider axing a fifth of its staff. And after chairing the European Press Prize judging panel for the last time, Alan reflects on his trip to Bari, Italy, and how he’s feeling about the future of journalism.

Plus, Alan shares his concerns about why he could be banned from the US.

related article image
Q&A: Would you have interviewed Hitler?
related article image
Does ‘free speech’ even exist?
related article image
Q&A: What’s happening to the Telegraph?
related article image
Trump v the New York Times
related article image
Q&A: Who is the rudest person you’ve ever interviewed?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines